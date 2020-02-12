Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.14

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 314014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $466.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.00.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

