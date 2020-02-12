Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $204.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.86. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $137.06 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

