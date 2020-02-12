Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $113.08 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.