Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Helen of Troy worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $198.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average of $162.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

