Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.81

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.81 and last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 918927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$384.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.71 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.0301442 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

