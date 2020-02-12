Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,432 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,985,000 after buying an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,169,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

