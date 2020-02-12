Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.24

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

