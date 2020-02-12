Inovalon (INOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Inovalon to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -356.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

