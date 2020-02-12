Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,825.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 481,964 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,394,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 263,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.