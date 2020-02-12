Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells 1,781 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,127.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATRA opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after buying an additional 2,871,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,635,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,937,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.