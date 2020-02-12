Insider Selling: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Insider Sells 7,881 Shares of Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $41,454.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.