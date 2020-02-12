Insider Selling: Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Sells 16,776 Shares of Stock

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $95,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bill Korn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Bill Korn sold 13,500 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $84,645.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $60,860.25.

Shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Transcription Billing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

