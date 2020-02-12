Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

