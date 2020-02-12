iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAC. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after purchasing an additional 114,092 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

