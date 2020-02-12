James J. Filler Acquires 2,037 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $173,959.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,528,206. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $474.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 17.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

