James J. Filler Acquires 800 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,368,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.82. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

