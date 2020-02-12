James L. Bellinson Acquires 4,000 Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Stock

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director James L. Bellinson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,760.00.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.86. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEVL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

