JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

JKS opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 616,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

