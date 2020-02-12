John Farias Sells 822 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ESS stock opened at $317.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $271.58 and a 52-week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,122,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,461,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 500,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,361,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

