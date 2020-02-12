Johnny Trotter Buys 2,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

