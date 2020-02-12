Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Just Energy Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

TSE:JE opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.66. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of C$1.42 and a 12-month high of C$5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

