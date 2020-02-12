Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KALU opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

KALU has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.