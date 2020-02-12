Libero Copper (CVE:LBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Libero Copper Corp (CVE:LBC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Libero Copper (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado.

