LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

