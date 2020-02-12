Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Makita has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Makita will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

