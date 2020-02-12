Marc Sultzbaugh Sells 2,000 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLNX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.