Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Boston Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,296,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,090,809 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $941,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watch Point Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.