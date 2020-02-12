Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Meritor by 214,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

