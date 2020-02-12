National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$56.00” Price Target for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

National Bank Financial set a C$56.00 price target on TFI International (TSE:TFII) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TFII stock opened at C$43.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$36.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.34.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$563,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,238,451.71.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

