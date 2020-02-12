Nektan (LON:NKTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.68.

About Nektan (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

