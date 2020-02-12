Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.66

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSE:NEPT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 252660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $256.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Daniel Bélanger sold 29,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$112,168.40.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

