Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $209.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

