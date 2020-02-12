O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $389.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

