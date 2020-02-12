Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OSG stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 million, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $140,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 690,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,260,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 604,059 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 303,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 78,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.