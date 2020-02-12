Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.79

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 35691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a market cap of $44.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pan Orient Energy news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$374,000. Insiders bought a total of 313,100 shares of company stock worth $360,603 in the last ninety days.

Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

