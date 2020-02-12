Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,379 shares of company stock worth $9,049,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

