PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.77.

TSE PSK opened at C$14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 195.98%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

