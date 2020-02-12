PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSK. TD Securities upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.77.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$14.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$11.99 and a 1 year high of C$20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.98%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.