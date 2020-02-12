Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.55

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 20351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.65 price target on Quorum Information Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 million and a P/E ratio of 520.00.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 million.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.