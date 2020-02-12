Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,633,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,093,000 after purchasing an additional 514,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,466,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 169.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 141,784 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

