Richard J. Edwards Sells 1,102 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $181.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average is $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $183.10.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.