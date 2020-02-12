Rodney Aulick Sells 1,200 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Rodney Aulick sold 991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $24,299.32.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $239,045.90.

On Friday, January 24th, Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $50,529.74.

On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48.

NYSE AQUA opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.69. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

