Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDSA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oddo Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,003.48 ($26.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,279.41. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98.

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

