Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on NEXT (LON:NXT)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut NEXT to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,717.80 ($88.37).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,940 ($91.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,963.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,480.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

