Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scapa Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Scapa Group alerts:

Scapa Group stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.49) on Wednesday. Scapa Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 404 ($5.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.34. The company has a market cap of $277.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Scapa Group

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scapa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scapa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.