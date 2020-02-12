Scff Management Llc Sells 61,300 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $262,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $280,356.98.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12.

On Friday, November 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 2,628 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $10,879.92.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $53,863.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,946 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $155,578.60.

On Friday, November 22nd, Scff Management Llc sold 27,836 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $109,395.48.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 5,056 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $19,718.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $43,884.41.

On Friday, November 15th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,711 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $41,880.01.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,223 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $49,380.92.

NYSE ELVT opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Elevate Credit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.