Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Drops By 51.4%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE SRL opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Friday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Scully Royalty accounts for approximately 5.5% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned approximately 21.81% of Scully Royalty worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

