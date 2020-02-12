Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expands By 19.9%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 8,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142,227 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after buying an additional 4,891,210 shares during the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,994,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after buying an additional 1,384,083 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

