Short Interest in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Increases By 81.3%

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 199,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSE TNP opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $267.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.41.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. Research analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.