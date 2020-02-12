SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

